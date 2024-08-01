Brunswick County primed for growth led by small-business entrepreneurs

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- Economic development is an important part of a community's growth.

And that may be doubly true for rural areas.

CBS 6's Shelby Brown is now with us part-time but is taking on a big role in helping Brunswick County grow.

She says her new business, the Story Cafe in Lawrenceville, is helping other entrepreneurs in the county navigate the sometimes challenging requirements for starting a business or securing a grant or a loan.

Or simply get repairs for your home.

The cafe, which features monitors on three walls showing local feature stories, hosts workshops where would-be business owners can learn about the revitalization going on in Lawrenceville.

Shelby points out that rural homeowners can also get valuable help, especially with the USDA Rural Home Repair Grant program. "Some of our customers who attended that workshop are now well on their way to getting some federal money to make much-needed repairs to their homes," said Shelby.

She was recently one of three Virginia representatives who completed a 10-week "Rural Investment Training" cohort sponsored by the Federal Reserve, that included rural community officials, nonprofits, and other stakeholders.

"It was an honor to be selected and to learn about how rural communities can work to secure funding for economic development and community projects that improve rural areas," Shelby said.



