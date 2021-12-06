Historian hopes removal of Lee pedestal will unearth lost time capsule

RICHMOND, Va. -- When news broke that crews will remove the massive pedestal on which the Robert E. Lee statue once stood in Richmond, it gave a Richmond historian renewed hope that a time capsule believed to be buried underneath it will be found.

Historian Dale Brumfield is hopeful a time capsule, believed to be buried underneath the statue, will be discovered.

Steve Helber/AP Workers install scaffolding as they prepare to remove the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Monday, Dec 6, 2021, in Richmond, Va.

Earlier this year, a search for the capsule was called off after crews spent about 12 hours digging.

"I just believe it's down further than the state wanted to go two months ago," Brumfield said about September's aborted attempt to find the capsule.

Crews spent that September day digging in the northeast corner based on an 1887 newspaper article from when the cornerstone was laid. But when the 8,000-pound block was lifted, no capsule was found, only a support pillar.

WTVR

But Brumfield, who has researched the capsule, said seeing the pillar made the historical accounts make more sense.

"They said they put the time capsule, they laid it in place, then they buried it in concrete. So I believe that that's where it is," he said.

Based on reports, Brumfield said the capsule contains things like coins and pamphlets and possibly a photo of President Abraham Lincoln in his coffin.

"If that is salvageable, and you can still see what it is, that would be amazing," the historian said.

A little jackhammering was done to the top of that support pillar in September before crews gave up. Brumfield said if crews decide to dig deeper, they will have to be careful.

"Because that time capsule, you know, breaching, it would be critical," he said.

