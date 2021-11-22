Richmond attorney Bruce Matson sentenced to 44 months in prison

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bruce Matson, the veteran Richmond attorney and bankruptcy trustee, was sentenced today to 44 months in federal prison for crimes related to his theft of $4 million from bankruptcy trust accounts, including that of LandAmerica. He was taken immediately into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service following this morning’s hearing at the federal courthouse in Richmond. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 2:23 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 14:24:16-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.