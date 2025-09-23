Crime Insider: Police ID man killed in Hillside Court attempted robbery

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the man shot and killed during what Crime Insider sources say was an attempted robbery in Hillside Court.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Lone Street just before midnight on Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as Bruce Clayton, 44, of Richmond, on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy was also shot and taken to an area hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

Crime Insider sources say the teen was attempting to rob Clayton when the shooting happened.

Police did not say if any charges have been filed against the teen at this time.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email tributes or memories of Bruce Clayton to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

