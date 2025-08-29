Richmond's Brown's Island to get $30M makeover: 'This is prime real estate'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond is preparing for major changes to Brown's Island as part of a $30 million improvement project that will temporarily halt Friday Cheers, a weekly spring and summertime concert series of 40 years.

The city is partnering with Venture Richmond to transform the wide-open spaces into what organizers call a "world-class riverfront park." The comprehensive renovation will include new bathrooms, water fountains, improved parking and a designated children's area.

Environmental restoration is also a key component of the project, with plans to remove invasive species, plant hundreds of native trees and tens of thousands of pollinator plants.

Sean Gould, who enjoys visiting the island with his family, welcomes the upcoming changes.

"This is prime real estate. You think about an Austin, Texas or something like a San Antonio with their river walk, we should have more going on down here," Gould said. "I just feel like there could be so much more going on down here. It's only going to make Richmond better so I think in the long run it will be worth it."

However, the project has drawn criticism on social media from some residents who question the city's priorities.

Biggie Haskins commented that Richmond Schools should be prioritized before this project. Cassie Long asked what's being done about water treatment plant improvements. Trey Whitman said that while he wants Brown's Island to be improved, he would like other areas like Pipeline Trail, Texas Beach Bridge and Bryan Park to be invested in as well.

The renovations will force Friday Cheers to take a hiatus in 2026 as the first phase of transformation begins. Despite the temporary disruption, resident Sarah Taylor remains optimistic about the project's outcome.

"I try to look ahead to the final product," Taylor said. "With any progress that comes in the city, we're going to have to make some sacrifices along the way."



