They once lived in Richmond public housing. Now they're providing gifts for the children who call Gilpin home.

RICHMOND, Va. — Brothers Concerned for Gilpin, a nonprofit organization composed of a dozen former residents of Richmond's Gilpin Court public housing community, is gearing up for its fourth annual “Bring a Toy, Give Joy” event this Christmas. The event will take place on Saturday, December 14, at Sugars Crab Shack on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Clarence Wilson, a member of the group, shared the motivation behind the initiative.

“We were raised here, we grew up here, we know what's needed for the kids and the families to be happy,” he said.

The community is invited to contribute by bringing any unwrapped toys or bikes, ensuring children in Gilpin Court have gifts to open this holiday season.

Following the toy collection event, Brothers Concerned for Gilpin will distribute the donations and provide hot meals to families on December 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Calhoun Center.

This center is located beside the public housing community and was previously overseen by the group, which helped facilitate its transfer to Richmond Parks and Recreation for renovations.

“We always get compliments from the parents,” Wilson explained. “The kids are smiling. The parents always tell us, that's a great thing you guys are doing, and we appreciate it. We love you for it.”

As Wilson reflects on the time he used to spend at the center, he’s grateful and excited for the future.

"It's a huge impact, especially when kids that go without, families that go without, all of a sudden, you provide things of this nature for those types of families," he noted. "It makes the holiday special for them, and they don't feel left out."

Saturday's toy drop-off will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to this holiday event, Brothers Concerned for Gilpin also organizes back-to-school supply drives and movie nights. Looking ahead to next year, the group hopes to partner with the ENOUGH Grant Program to provide job assistance to local families.

