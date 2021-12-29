Brother of Washington football player Montez Sweat killed in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. -- Anthony R. Sweat, the 27-year-old brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat, was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening in Henrico County, according to Crime Insider sources.

Henrico Police said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive. While some people ran away when shots erupted, others remained on the scene the help render aid.

EMS pronounced Anthony, the only victim of the shooting, dead at the scene.

Police confirmed he is from Stone Mountain, Georgia, but added that he was known to have ties to the Richmond area.

If you have information about the shooting, you can call Detective Ensor at (804) 501-5794, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or online at P3Tips.com. Crime Stoppers and P3Tips are both anonymous.

CBS 6 reached out to the Washington Football Team Wednesday morning. Sean DeBarbieri, the team’s director of football communications, said they have no statement at this time, but that head coach Ron Rivera would address the media at 1:45 p.m.

