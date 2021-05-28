Brother of victim arrested in March killing in near West End

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jaquan Atkins was shot to death on Snowden Lane in the near West End in late March.

An arrest in connection to his case was made Monday, two streets north on Marian Street. A few weeks ago, I interviewed Atkins’ younger sister Alicia.

"He had jewelry and valuables that weren't taken, so it definitely was someone he was comfortable with," Alicia said then.

Comfortable could mean a sibling, according to major crime detectives.

On Monday, police arrested Jaquan's brother Eric. He's charged with a firearms charge related to Jaquan's death investigation and investigators say more charges could be on the way.

"A firearms charge is a felony and that can be enough to hold someone on even though normal circumstances they're probably let go,” said CBS6 legal expert Todd Stone. “But a prosecutor can tell a judge about other investigations and other factors so judges sometimes hold them on things they normally wouldn't."

Major crimes detectives executed a search warrant at Atkins’ Marian Street home, two blocks from where Jaquan lived on Snowden. Even though cell phone data evidence may come off the same tower, Stone says investigators have ways to pinpoint an exact location.

Crime Insider sources say a weapon was found during the search.

"If it's not the same gun then they don't have that evidence, but there are other ways to build a case,” said Stone. “For example, his cell phone to see where he traveled, texted, who he was calling, where he was at a certain time. Much of that can be determined through electronics.”

Stone says the forensic investigation of Eric Atkins’ phone is likely underway.

He remains in jail with no bond.