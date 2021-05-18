Richmond man’s death in late March in near West End remains a mystery

RICHMOND, Va. -- While police call the death of Richmond man in March a death investigation, the medical examiner has ruled Jaquan Atkins died by homicide.

Family members are now trying to find out who killed him in his near West End home. His car sits in front of his sister's Henrico County home and remains a constant reminder of her brother's tragic death.

“No one can give us anything,” said Alicia Atkins. “No one knows if he was having problems with anyone. Everyone speaks highly of him."

It was early Sunday morning, March 21, and 30-year-old Atkins was sitting on a couch in the living room of a Snowden Lane home. He was found shot to death, his body discovered by his cousin, who was also his roommate.

“No signs of forced entry,” his sister said. “He wasn't robbed. I mean, jewelry he had was still there. He had valuables and nothing was taken so, it's definitely someone he knew and was possibly comfortable with."

Atkins grew up on Snowden Lane.

“It's just mind-blowing,” said Atkins. “We are still in shock. We are just trying to pick up the pieces."

Hours before his death, he had a video phone call with his niece, a young girl. Her aunt says she’s been asking often, “Why can't I talk to Uncle Jaquan?”

"He loved kids and everybody loved him,” said Atkins. “All the kids are still looking for him and it's hard for us to explain to them that he's never coming back."

That Snowden Lane is a one-way street may be a significant detail.

If you live in the area, and you heard or saw something suspicious back in late March, you are asked to contact the police.