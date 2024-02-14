Woman killed on Brook Road in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman was struck and killed by a driver along Brook Road, near Virginia Center Parkway, in Glen Allen on Tuesday, according to Henrico Police.

Police were called to the busy road at about 6:30 p.m., according to the Henrico Police active call website.

"Tonight, Henrico Police responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation. "This is an ongoing investigation by the Henrico Police Crash Team."

Police have not yet released details about the deceased or the driver.

According to VDOT crash data, there were 67 traffic crashes involving pedestrians in 2023 in Henrico County.

There were 31 reported crashes involving pedestrians who were seriously injured that year and seven that were fatal.

Henrico County recently launched a campaign called "WOAH," which stands for Watch Out Ahead Henrico, emphasizing safe driving, cycling, and walking practices.

A report shared by the Virginia Department of Transportation said there were 171 pedestrian fatalities documented in 2022, the highest number of pedestrians hit and killed in five years.

Henrico County had the second-highest number of pedestrian fatalities (behind Fairfax County) between 2018 and 2022, according to that report.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

