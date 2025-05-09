Broken Men Foundation aims to improve relationship between youth and law enforcement

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond nonprofit is aiming to improve relationships between law enforcement and minors. The Broken Men Foundation is using interactive scenarios to empower teenagers with the knowledge they need to stay safe and informed.

The event Thursday night included live simulations of police interactions, featuring the sounds of sirens and staged confrontations to illustrate the importance of complying with law enforcement.

“We are out here today to have a law enforcement interaction. We want to make sure they are safe,” Ellery Lundy, founder of the Broken Men Foundation, said.

Lundy emphasized the significance of mentorship, reflecting on his past experiences.

“We didn’t see things like this, but we did have great mentors. We thank God for that teaching. We didn’t understand it then but we understand it now and are passing the baton,” he said.

The nonprofit collaborated with local law enforcement from the Richmond Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, and Chesterfield Police to guide the teens through various scenarios. The goal was to help them understand how their actions may be perceived by police and to educate them on their rights.

Steve Clarke, executive director, noted, “A lot of times they may not get it now, but we have mentees come back and say, ‘I remember when. You said this.’”

This initiative is part of the organization’s program aimed at fostering better relationships between teenagers and authority figures while encouraging personal growth. Lundy emphasized the importance of open dialogue, stating, “No question is off limits within our dialogues. We meet them where they are at and are transparent.”

Organizers hope the lessons learned will resonate with the teens as they return to their neighborhoods, specifically reminding them of how to respond should they encounter police sirens.

Lundy concluded, “Do right. Can you do right when no one is looking? Can you make the right decision? Can you walk away from trouble? All eyes are on you right now, but when they’re not, can you do what is right?”

