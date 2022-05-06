Richmond man killed at Amazon construction site was a 'happy soul who loved life'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond man killed at an Amazon construction site in North Virginia was remembered as a "happy soul who loved life."

Brody Beverly, 23, was killed May 4 in Stafford, Virginia when an oversized off-road dump truck backed over the much smaller Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV)TV Beverly was driving, according to investigators.

Allison Castellano, Beverly's girlfriend, said Beverly was the kind of person who become friends with everyone he met.

Allison Castellano Allison Castellano and Brody Beverly



"He touched every single person's heart that he came into contact with," she said. "[He had] the biggest smile and most contagious laugh."

She said Beverly was a proud Eagle Scout who recently graduated from Old Dominion University with a degree in civil engineering.

Beverly worked for Geo-Technology Associates. It's a job he started about two months ago, Castellano said.

"He was so happy to have started his new job," she said. "He enjoyed going to every day."

A company spokesperson said Beverly's on-site death with the first in the company's 37-year history.

Provided to WTVR

“We were shocked and saddened to learn that our teammate Brody Beverly was involved in an accident at a job site. GTA is working closely with various authorities to determine the course of events that led to his death," David Garbarino, GTA Treasurer and Chief Administrative Officer, said in a statement. "Our concern lies with helping Brody's family, our employees, and the authorities through this tragic accident.”

Castellano set up a GoFundMe to help Beverly's family with unexpected costs following his death.

"Please pray for his family and close friends as they are all going through a nightmare right now," she said. "He always brought joy everywhere he went. The most important thing to him was family, more than anything."

The cause of the fatal accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

