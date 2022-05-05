Watch
Richmond man killed in construction accident at Amazon site in Stafford

Posted at 11:55 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 12:01:47-04

STAFFORD, Va. — A 23-year-old Richmond man was killed in a construction accident at the site of a new Amazon facility in Stafford County on Wednesday.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the site at 220 Centreport Parkway around 3:40 p.m.

Deputies found a man dead in a heavily damaged UTV (utility task vehicle). The preliminary investigation revealed a Cat Haul Truck, an oversized off-road dump truck, had backed over the UTV, killing the UTV driver.

The sheriff's office said the victim has been identified as Brody Beverly of Richmond.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Stafford Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident with the assistance of the Traffic Safety Unit and the Drone Team.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was contacted and responded to the scene to investigate as well.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Beverly," said the sheriff's office in a statement.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
