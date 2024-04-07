5 premieres set for new Broadway in Richmond season; opens with 'Shucked' musical 'all about corn' in October

RICHMOND, Va. -- Broadway in Richmond's 2024-2025 season is jam-packed with Tony Award-winning shows coming to the River City and will open with "Shucked," a musical "all about corn," in October.

“The great thing about this season, it's our 16th season that we've been presenting," Cindy Creasy, Broadway in Richmond's media and public relations director, said. "We have five premieres, and three of those shows are in within their first year of the national tour.... We're just thrilled about the lineup."

Creasy said "Shucked" kicks the season with its RVA premiere on Oct. 29 and runs through Nov. 3.

"It's all about corn, and it's a lot of fun," she said.

Then "Mamma Mia," a perennial fan favorite, returns to Richmond Dec. 10-15.

"[It's] another show where people just want to stand up and sing right all the music from Abba," Creasy said.

"MJ: The Musical," which tells the story of the King of Pop, Jan. 28-Feb. 2.

"That too is going to be kind of a bio-theater pic," Creasy said. "And we're looking forward to that because you know, the dancing and the music is going to be off the chain."

Then "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" runs for two weeks from March 4-16.

Fans of Neil Diamond are sure to love, "A Beautiful Noise," the musical based on his life and music. That show runs April 15-20.

"Chicago," Broadway's longest-running musical, returns to Richmond for five shows only May 9-11.

"People love that show," Creasy said. " They just love the whole storyline. They love the music, and they're very familiar with it. [It's a] a fan favorite we love bringing back."

The 2025 season concludes with "Some Like It Hot," which runs June 3-8.

"This is based on that old movie with Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe, and Tony Curtis," Creasy explained. "It is hilarious. It's based in the Jazz Age, so the music is phenomenal and the dancing out of this world."

Creasy said a subscription for the season is the best value for experiencing these shows as "there are a lot of benefits."

Click here for more information about the new season.