Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chesterfield County police identify teen killed in shooting

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, April 17
Posted at 1:40 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 13:40:39-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield police have now identified the teen that was shot and killed on Broadwater way last Thursday evening.

The victim has been identified as 16 year-old Christopher M. Gates III.

Chesterfield police say that on April 11 at 5:37 p.m. they were called to the 15100 block of Broadwater Way for a reported shooting in the area. "Once on scene, officers found Christopher M. Gates III, 16, suffering from a gunshot wound," Chesterfield police explained in a release.

Officers then rendered aid to Gates and transported him to a hospital where he would later die.

Police say they will continue their investigation into the death. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone