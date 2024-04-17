Chesterfield County police identify teen killed in shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield police have now identified the teen that was shot and killed on Broadwater way last Thursday evening.

The victim has been identified as 16 year-old Christopher M. Gates III.

Chesterfield police say that on April 11 at 5:37 p.m. they were called to the 15100 block of Broadwater Way for a reported shooting in the area. "Once on scene, officers found Christopher M. Gates III, 16, suffering from a gunshot wound," Chesterfield police explained in a release.

Officers then rendered aid to Gates and transported him to a hospital where he would later die.

Police say they will continue their investigation into the death. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

