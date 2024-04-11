Chesterfield teen hospitalized following shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield teenager was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot Thursday evening.

Chesterfield police say they received a call for a shooting on the 15100 block of Broadwater Way just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday. They found the victim, a 16-year-old boy, with a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating this shooting and ask anyone with information to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

