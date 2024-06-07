Chesterfield Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to killing of another teen

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Chesterfield County say they have now arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting death of another teenager within the county.

Police say that on April 11, 2024 at 5:37 p.m. they were called to the 15100 block of Broadwater Way for a reported shooting. That's just north of the Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy.

Once on scene officers say they found Christopher M. Gates III, a 16-year-old, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital but would later die.

Chesterfield Police say that on Thursday they arrested a 17-year-old suspect in relation to the homicide. The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force helped in the arrest.

The teen is now charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and underage possession of a firearm.

He is currently being held at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Home.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!