Bicyclist killed in crash on Broad Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a driver on West Broad Street Thursday afternoon, according to Richmond Police.

Officers responded to a reported collision in the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 3:28 p.m. where they found a man on the ground, unconscious, who had been struck by a dark colored sedan.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.



According to the RPD crash team, the driver hit the bicyclist while making a right turn onto West Broad Street from Bowe Street. The bicyclist has been riding east on Broad Street, crossing Bowe.

Police said the driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube