Richmond hit-and-run leaves pedestrian critically injured, police seek tips

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man in life-threatening condition.

Officers responded to a report of a person lying in the roadway in the 1200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard at approximately 4:10 a.m. on November 22.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an injured man in the left travel lane on the south side of Broad Rock Boulevard, between Belt Boulevard and Clover Lane.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle drove off without stopping or rendering aid to the victim, police said.

The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene and determined the pedestrian was crossing from the north to the south side of the street heading towards Southwood Parkway when he was struck.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator Kimberly Quinn at 804-646-9190 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.