5 people shot near Richmond restaurant: 'It is so awful'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five people were shot near a Richmond restaurant on Saturday night.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, near The Pitts BBQ, at about 11:24 p.m. to respond to the shooting.

"Two adult males were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, two were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and one male was treated on scene and was not transported to a hospital," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

WTVR Police investigate a shooting near Pitts BBQ on Broad Rock Boulevard in South Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

While Richmond Police did not specifically name the restaurant, Richmond City Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents the 8th District the shooting occurred, did.

"I'm over here at the Pitts on Broad Rock Boulevard where people have been shot," Trammell posted on social media. "I want to thank the citizens who contacted me telling me to get over here. It is so awful! They heard the gunshots, people screaming, and running towards the street."

WTVR Police investigate a shooting near Pitts BBQ on Broad Rock Boulevard in South Richmond, Virginia on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Richmond Police have not announced any arrests, named suspects, nor a motive for this shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Ahnstrom 804-646-3913 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.