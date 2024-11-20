Watch Now
Death investigation underway outside Richmond gas station

Death investigation underway in Richmond
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway in South Richmond after Richmond Police were called to the 2800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard to investigate a shooting. CBS 6 crews on scene confirmed a body with a gunshot wound is on the right side of the roadway.

The crime scene is outside a BP gas station near the Family Dollar store.

Richmond shooting investigation

All northbound travel lanes of Broad Road Boulevard closed. Ferguson Lane is the detour right now.

This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

