Death investigation underway outside Richmond gas station

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway in South Richmond after Richmond Police were called to the 2800 block of Broad Rock Boulevard to investigate a shooting. CBS 6 crews on scene confirmed a body with a gunshot wound is on the right side of the roadway.
The crime scene is outside a BP gas station near the Family Dollar store.
All northbound travel lanes of Broad Road Boulevard closed. Ferguson Lane is the detour right now.
This is a developing story. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.
