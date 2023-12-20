How these volunteers plan to feed Christmas dinner to thousands in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final preparations are underway for a nearly decade-old tradition that aims to provide a Christmas Day meal to thousands in need around Richmond.

The nonprofit Bridging RVA will host its ninth annual Christmas Day Dinner from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Congregation Beth Ahabah at 1111 W. Franklin Street in Richmond on December 25.

"The first year we fed 300 people. This year, were preparing for over 3,000," said Executive Director Lee Ann Sawyer, who added it was one of the group's big three events each year (the other two being building beds for kids in need and supporting teachers at Title I schools).

Sawyer said while they had been doing home delivery meals since COVID, which allowed them to reach more people, they are returning to a sit-down meal while still keeping the delivery.

"Wonderful," Sawyer said of the return to in-person. "I'll tell you why -- it's just wonderful to see when people come in. And the meal's for anybody. You don't have to be food insecure, you don't have any reason to come. You just don't want to be home? Come and sit with us and hang out with us. Santa will be there, there'll be a toy for the kids and they get a hot meal and community. And that's what Christmas is all about."

Organizers said they are using around 18 cases of green beans, 240 pounds of mac and cheese, 15 gallons of mashed potatoes, 60 gallons of gravy, 1,000 pounds of turkey, 500 pieces of pie, and 3,000 cookies.

But, along with lots of food, Sawyer said they have around 300 volunteers making it happen.

Among them is the Calhoun family, who started volunteering three years ago after seeing an article about the event.

"It's a way to remember what the season is all about. Instead of rushing around trying to get the latest gadget or make sure I got all my cards filled out -- to really remember there's people less fortunate than us," said Cathy, who was joined by her husband Bob and son, Quentin. "This will be our first time where we get to help out with serving the meals and roped a few of our children into doing that as well. It's becoming a really neat Christmas tradition for us. And it gets them out of bed before noon."

Another volunteer, Elaine Casper, is also in her third year. Casper said she has been volunteering with The Giving Heart's Thanksgiving meal for around 25 years and was looking for something similar to do around Christmas time.

"Forget going to the mall and come over to the church and make some meals. It's more fun," said Casper. "More fun and warms the heart better than any gift you could…buy."

Sawyer said while they are not taking any more applications for meal delivery, they welcome anyone to the sit-down meal on Christmas Day.

