Bridge work means weekend Interstate 95 lane closures and travel delays in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Drivers can expect another weekend of traffic backups and travel delays along a stretch of Interstate 95 in downtown Richmond.

Crews plan to close all but one lane of traffic in each direction Friday night through Monday morning while continuing to replace the bridge on East Broad Street (Route 250) over Interstate 95.

If you're on Interstate 95, that's the bridge near Main Street Station in Shockoe Bottom.

"The northbound and southbound travel lanes of I-95 at mile marker 74, will be reduced to one lane in each direction continuously. Broad Street in both directions at the bridge over I-95 will also be closed through the weekend. Pedestrian access on Broad Street will remain available," a VDOT spokesperson provided in a statement about the ongoing work. "Detours will be implemented to direct motorists around the work zone. Motorists traveling through the Richmond area should use I-295, I-195, Route 288, and Route 1/301 to avoid significant delays."

Google Earth/VDOT Traffic impacts are expected as bridge work continues on I-95 and E. Broad Street in Richmond



In addition, motorists can expect the following closures:



Exit 74C (I-95 NB to Broad Street)

Downtown Expressway Exit onto I-95 NB

The project, which is taking place on various spring and summer weekends, is expected to conclude in the fall.

"I think the weekend is a lot better because the 9-5 workdays can be difficult traffic-wise," Richmond driver Jax Finley said.

"There is no good time to impede traffic and affect how we commute so I guess if it has to be done because of the bridge, let’s do it," Shawn Robinson added. "The long goal is to protect us when we are traveling and to have safer bridges so in the long run I think it’s a good thing but in the meantime, I don’t think so."

