Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Veteran hopes tribute to CIA agent in Richmond restaurant will 'inspire others'

Franco: 'We sip to remember rather than drink to forget'
Veteran hopes tribute to CIA agent in Richmond restaurant will in 'inspire others'
Rick Franco -- Brickwood Barbecue
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A veteran hopes his tribute to a fallen CIA agent inside a Richmond restaurant will in inspire others to serve their country.

Brickwood Barbecue in the Fan has only been up for a handful of months, but the space is already creating an impact far beyond food.

“It’s a tribute to give back,” said Rick Franco, who teamed up with owner Hayden Fischer to create a memorial to honor their friend and VMI classmate.

Rick Franco -- Brickwood Barbecue
Rick Franco

Greg Wright Jr. died serving abroad 19 years ago during his first assignment with the CIA in the Middle East.

"I remember getting the news like it was yesterday," Franco recalled. "I know exactly where I was, what happened."

Franco said Wright saved the lives of other members of his team and "didn't think twice about shielding his colleague from gunfire and returning fire."

Rick Franco -- Brickwood Barbecue
The tribute to Greg Wright Jr. inside Brickwood Barbecue.

Franco has spent nearly two decades working to keep Wright’s memory alive by sipping bourbon and sharing memories.

Those memories inspired him to create a bourbon company, Four Branches, and the new memorial.

“We sip to remember rather than drink to forget,” Franco explained. "It's what we do in the military and within the community to honor a good time and honor a time that is somewhat solemn."

Rick Franco -- Brickwood Barbecue

Franco hopes that as Richmonders eat and sip they will look up and be inspired by Wright’s service.

“We need young men and young women who will continue to carry the torch for our country," Franco said. "It's extremely emotional. I'm very humbled and honored. We want your service and your legacy and your name to inspire others to serve.”

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone