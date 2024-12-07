Veteran hopes tribute to CIA agent in Richmond restaurant will 'inspire others'

RICHMOND, Va. — A veteran hopes his tribute to a fallen CIA agent inside a Richmond restaurant will in inspire others to serve their country.

Brickwood Barbecue in the Fan has only been up for a handful of months, but the space is already creating an impact far beyond food.

“It’s a tribute to give back,” said Rick Franco, who teamed up with owner Hayden Fischer to create a memorial to honor their friend and VMI classmate.

Greg Wright Jr. died serving abroad 19 years ago during his first assignment with the CIA in the Middle East.

"I remember getting the news like it was yesterday," Franco recalled. "I know exactly where I was, what happened."

Franco said Wright saved the lives of other members of his team and "didn't think twice about shielding his colleague from gunfire and returning fire."

Franco has spent nearly two decades working to keep Wright’s memory alive by sipping bourbon and sharing memories.

Those memories inspired him to create a bourbon company, Four Branches, and the new memorial.

“We sip to remember rather than drink to forget,” Franco explained. "It's what we do in the military and within the community to honor a good time and honor a time that is somewhat solemn."

Franco hopes that as Richmonders eat and sip they will look up and be inspired by Wright’s service.

“We need young men and young women who will continue to carry the torch for our country," Franco said. "It's extremely emotional. I'm very humbled and honored. We want your service and your legacy and your name to inspire others to serve.”

