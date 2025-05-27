Watch Now
Richmond zine publisher Brian Baynes to open used bookstore in Church Hill

Brian Baynes
Zine publisher Brian Baynes is set to open a used bookstore in Church Hill.<br/>
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond zine publisher is turning a new page in Church Hill. Brian Baynes is set to open Brian’s Books, a used bookstore at 2514 P St., on June 14. The shop will offer a mix of vintage and used books, magazines, collectible books and some new, independently published books and zines. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

