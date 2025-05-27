RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond zine publisher is turning a new page in Church Hill. Brian Baynes is set to open Brian’s Books, a used bookstore at 2514 P St., on June 14. The shop will offer a mix of vintage and used books, magazines, collectible books and some new, independently published books and zines. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Richmond zine publisher Brian Baynes to open used bookstore in Church Hill
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Entertainment
Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.