SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A 49-year-old Spotsylvania man was arrested for firing a gun at teenagers who parked in his driveway.

Brent David Alford was charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of reckless handling of a firearm, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The situation unfolded Saturday, June 18, at about 9:45 p.m.

Alford had called deputies to his Grace Hill home to help settle a dispute.

"Alford stated that he noticed a vehicle parked in his driveway. Armed with a handgun he went out to investigate the vehicle," Spotsylvania Sheriff's Captain Liz Scott wrote in an email. "The vehicle was occupied by three juvenile siblings (ages 17, 16, and 15) who were lost and had driven down Alford’s driveway by mistake."

The teenagers told deputies they were looking for a party in the neighborhood and were turning around in Alford's driveway when Alford ran toward them, banging on the window and yelling.

As the 17-year-old driver attempted to drive away, Alford fired his gun at the car and hit the trunk, according to investigators.

"The bullet traveled through the tail light and ended up in the center of the back seat passenger area under the seat cushion after hitting objects in the trunk," Scott wrote. "Fortunately, the two juveniles who had been seated in the backseat were not physically injured."

