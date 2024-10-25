Young Chesterfield author Brennan Hewlett has a book she wants you to read

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Robious Elementary School, home of the Road Runners, is making headlines thanks to a young author.

Ten-year-old Brennan Hewlett has published a children's book titled "Delaney the Dolphin’s Dream."

“She embarks on an adventure to find her purpose in life," Brennan Hewlett said about the story.

In her debut work, Hewlett emphasizes the importance of friendship, drawing inspiration from her closest friends.

"There's one girl at this school and she's nice to me. And her name is Delaney," she said.

She is following in the footsteps of her mother, who is also an author.

"When she was younger, she would always say 'I want to try that,'" mother Ashley Hewlett said. “So that's the theme throughout my book. And the very last line is anything is possible if you try."

