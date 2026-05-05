Breeze Airways announces new nonstop flight from Richmond to Cancun

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Breeze Airways announced a new seasonal nonstop route from Richmond International Airport to Cancun, Mexico on Mondays and Fridays starting on Jan. 8.

Fares on the new route start at $149, a news release says.

“Breeze Airways’ new nonstop service to Cancun strengthens Richmond International Airport’s vision to be the region’s preferred gateway to the world by enhancing the customer experience with convenient international connectivity,” said Perry J. Miller, Ph.D., A.A.E., I.A.P., president and CEO of the airport. “For the first time in more than a decade, Richmond-area travelers will enjoy direct access to one of Mexico’s most in-demand destinations, connecting our region with the Yucatán Peninsula’s vibrant culture, world-renowned beaches, and rich history.”



“Richmond hasn't had nonstop flights to Cancun for more than a decade, so we know our Guests will love this new service launching in January,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “The convenience of a destination like this, being able to travel right from your hometown airport without having to connect, is significant, and gives travelers more time to enjoy their vacations.”

Click here to book flights or check out prices.

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