Skateboard-wielding passenger forces emergency landing after breaking restraints

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A flight traveling from Norfolk to Los Angeles was forced to make an unplanned landing in Grand Junction, Colorado on Wednesday after crew members had to restrain an unruly passenger.

"Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the Grand Junction Airport, located at 2828 Walker Field Drive, to assist with an unruly passenger," the police department posted on social media.

According to police, the passenger became belligerent during the flight.

"Officers learned that an intoxicated male passenger became agitated, yelling racist slurs at airline staff while waving a skateboard," police said.

Flight crew members attempted to control the situation by restraining the passenger twice during the flight, but he managed to break free both times.

"At no time did the suspect physically assault anyone, and no injuries were reported," police said. "Upon landing, the passenger was taken into custody by the Grand Junction Police Department at the direction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility," police said.

The identity of the passenger has not yet been publicly released.

