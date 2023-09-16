Watch Now
Chesterfield police asking for public's help finding missing boy

Chesterfield County Police Department
Posted at 8:37 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 20:39:15-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing boy.

12-year-old Brayden Felts was last seen leaving his home on the 5500 block of Heatherhill Drive on September 15.

Brayden, who was reported missing Thursday, suffers from a cognitive disorder and should not be approached if located.

Brayden is a white male, about 5-feet-2-inches tall and 113 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black and camouflage shorts and a black or gray tank top.

Anyone who has seen Brayden or knows information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

