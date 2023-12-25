Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

'Brandon’s elves' channel grief into toy drive to help 'fulfill these kids' dreams'

'Behind every bad thing is a great good thing that is about to happen'
'Brandon’s elves' channel grief into giving back 'to help fulfill these kids' dreams'
Poster image (54).jpg
Posted at 9:13 PM, Dec 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-24 21:17:48-05

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Central Virginia family channeled their grief into giving back on Christmas Eve.

Jermaine Robertson helped organize a toy drive in honor of his late son, Brandon Robertson.

The 29-year-old, who was shot and killed in a car outside his parents' home on Old Courthouse Road in September of 2022, was a Richmond-area DJ and father of two.

The family founded the Brandon Robertson Foundation Against Gun Violence after his death.

“You wish he was here, but he is here," Robertson said. "He may not be here physically, but his spirit is definitely here and he is making sure we keep the Brandon name alive."

Jermaine Robertson
Jermaine Robertson

With his festive shirt and son's face on his necklace, he helped organize the inaugural event Sunday morning to spread holiday cheer.

Families got to pick out free toys that would soon get wrapped to be put under the Christmas tree.

Brandon Robertson
Brandon Robertson
Richmond father fatally shot remembered as passionate, hard worker: 'He was always there'

Local News

Richmond father fatally shot remembered as passionate, hard worker

Maggi Marshall
11:09 PM, Sep 05, 2022

Robertson said his motivation was ensuring they could put smiles on the children's faces, while also spreading the spirit of his son.

“We’re Brandon’s elves. We are his little helpers today to help fulfill these kids' dreams," Robertson said. "He loved to give back to the community. He did a lot of things for the kids and whatever it took to make them happy."

He got to spread that holiday cheer with another special helper Sunday morning, Robertson's daughter. He described her as a big part of the foundation who constantly wanting to learn what is going on.

Poster image (54).jpg

“She wants to make sure this keeps going so her dad's name will always be present in the minds of everyone,” Robertson explained.

Each toy they passed out helped the family heal this holiday season. They said the toy drive is just the beginning as they work to do more community events in hopes of preventing gun violence.

“Behind every bad thing is a great good thing that is about to happen,” he said.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone