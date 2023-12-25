'Brandon’s elves' channel grief into toy drive to help 'fulfill these kids' dreams'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Central Virginia family channeled their grief into giving back on Christmas Eve.

Jermaine Robertson helped organize a toy drive in honor of his late son, Brandon Robertson.

The 29-year-old, who was shot and killed in a car outside his parents' home on Old Courthouse Road in September of 2022, was a Richmond-area DJ and father of two.

The family founded the Brandon Robertson Foundation Against Gun Violence after his death.

“You wish he was here, but he is here," Robertson said. "He may not be here physically, but his spirit is definitely here and he is making sure we keep the Brandon name alive."

WTVR Jermaine Robertson

With his festive shirt and son's face on his necklace, he helped organize the inaugural event Sunday morning to spread holiday cheer.

Families got to pick out free toys that would soon get wrapped to be put under the Christmas tree.

Provided to WTVR Brandon Robertson

Robertson said his motivation was ensuring they could put smiles on the children's faces, while also spreading the spirit of his son.

“We’re Brandon’s elves. We are his little helpers today to help fulfill these kids' dreams," Robertson said. "He loved to give back to the community. He did a lot of things for the kids and whatever it took to make them happy."

He got to spread that holiday cheer with another special helper Sunday morning, Robertson's daughter. He described her as a big part of the foundation who constantly wanting to learn what is going on.

WTVR

“She wants to make sure this keeps going so her dad's name will always be present in the minds of everyone,” Robertson explained.

Each toy they passed out helped the family heal this holiday season. They said the toy drive is just the beginning as they work to do more community events in hopes of preventing gun violence.

“Behind every bad thing is a great good thing that is about to happen,” he said.

