Richmond Police identify Mosby Street homicide victim

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Mosby Street on Monday night.

On Monday just before 8:45 p.m., RPD responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Coalter Street. Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot in the 1000 block of Mosby Street.

The victim, who has been identified as 25-year-old Brandon Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.