Probe launched after man found dead near Richmond's wastewater treatment plant

RICHMOND, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Richmond's Southside near the city's wastewater treatment plant Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Brander Street just after 2:20 p.m. for the report of a person down, according to an official with Richmond Police.

"An adult male was pronounced dead on the scene," police said. "At this time there is no indication of foul play and Major Crimes detectives are on scene investigating."

Officials said that the medical examiner's office will determine his exact cause and manner of death.

Detectives with the department's Major Crimes unit were on the scene investigating, according to officials.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective L. Burrell at 804-646-3185 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

