RICHMOND, Va. -- Seeing a need for dedicated space for older boys and girls, a local nonprofit has opened the doors to a new facility in the East End. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond unveiled its $5 million teen center at Eastlawn Shopping Center last month, several years after the nonprofit acquired the shopping center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Boys & Girls Club turns East End shopping center into new Richmond teen center
Posted at 12:01 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 12:01:14-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.