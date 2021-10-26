Watch
Boys & Girls Club turns East End shopping center into new Richmond teen center

Jack Jacobs <br/>
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond spent $5 million to build its new East End teen center. The 16,000-square-foot facility is part of the Eastlawn Shopping Center that the nonprofit bought in 2019.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Oct 26, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Seeing a need for dedicated space for older boys and girls, a local nonprofit has opened the doors to a new facility in the East End. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond unveiled its $5 million teen center at Eastlawn Shopping Center last month, several years after the nonprofit acquired the shopping center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

