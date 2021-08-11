Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Boys, 4 and 8, killed in 'tragic' Chesterfield house fire, officials say

items.[0].videoTitle
Two children were killed and three other people were hurt in a Monday morning house fire on Flynn Road in Chesterfield County.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 14:17:39-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Fire officials have released the names of the two children killed in a house fire that also sent three other people to the hospital in Chesterfield County early Monday morning.

Chesterfield and Richmond Fire crews were called to the home in the 1600 block of Flynn Road, near Chippenham Parkway and Hull Street Road, around 3:55 a.m., according to officials.

Lt. Kenny Mitchell with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the "tragic incident" resulted in the deaths of 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton.

Mitchell said the three other people injured in the fire remain hospitalized.

A woman and child remain in critical condition and a man remains in stable condition, according to Mitchell.

Neighbors gathered outside the home Monday indicated a family of five lived in the house.

The cause of the house fire remains under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.