Boys, 4 and 8, killed in 'tragic' Chesterfield house fire, officials say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Fire officials have released the names of the two children killed in a house fire that also sent three other people to the hospital in Chesterfield County early Monday morning.

Chesterfield and Richmond Fire crews were called to the home in the 1600 block of Flynn Road, near Chippenham Parkway and Hull Street Road, around 3:55 a.m., according to officials.

Lt. Kenny Mitchell with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the "tragic incident" resulted in the deaths of 8-year-old Cody Slayton and 4-year-old Liam Slayton.

Mitchell said the three other people injured in the fire remain hospitalized.

A woman and child remain in critical condition and a man remains in stable condition, according to Mitchell.

Neighbors gathered outside the home Monday indicated a family of five lived in the house.

The cause of the house fire remains under investigation, officials said.

