Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities: Boy who fell into river in Virginia dies

DanvilleRiver.png
Google Maps
DanvilleRiver.png
Posted at 6:01 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 18:01:35-04

DANVILLE, Va. — An 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died, authorities said.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the Danville Register & Bee reported. Two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone, Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman said.

It’s not known if the children were swimming in the river or playing near it.

Within 10 minutes, the fire department had two rescue boats in the water searching for the boy, who Smotherman said was pulled from the river by fire department members and brought to the shore.

Rescue personnel performed CPR on the boy. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead., Smotherman said in a news release.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone