Boy seriously injured in shooting near Virginia community center

Posted at 6:10 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 18:55:17-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake say a boy was seriously injured in a shooting near a community center on Saturday.

Chesapeake police said they responded to a report of gunshots heard near the Camelot Community Center at about 1 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a boy who had been shot.

WVEC-TV reports that the boy was taken to a local hospital with what police said are potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide additional information and said the shooting is under investigation.

