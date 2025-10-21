GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- The Richmond area’s Boy Scout organization is lining up some big upgrades at its sprawling Goochland compound. The Heart of Virginia Council, Scouting America (formerly Boy Scouts of America) is planning a $1.4 million overhaul of the archery and shooting facilities at Camp T. Brady Saunders, the 600-acre camp where the organization hosts all of its events and much of its programming. The camp is located at 1723 Maidens Road in Goochland County. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Boy Scouts raising money for million-dollar archery and shooting range at Goochland camp
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Entertainment
Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.