Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Virginia boy hit by minivan dies

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Ambulance Generic
Posted at 12:19 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 12:19:55-04

HAYMARKET, Va. — Police in northern Virginia say a 13-year-old boy was hit by a van and fatally injured while crossing a road Tuesday afternoon.

Prince William County Police said the boy was crossing James Madison Highway in Haymarket on Tuesday when he was hit by a Honda Odyssey, WUSA reported.

Police say the northbound van had a green light to go through the intersection and struck the boy who was in the roadway.

The boy was taken to a hospital, where police say he died.

The driver, a 46-year-old Chantilly woman, stayed at the scene and police say she wasn't injured in the crash.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Copy of Virginia Voter Guide.png

Virginia Politics

Election 2021 Virginia Voter Guide