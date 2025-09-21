Virginia elementary school teacher arrested on felony charges after alleged student assault

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A teacher at Bowling Green Elementary School has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a student, according to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said school staff contacted the school's resource officer on Friday after receiving a complaint from a parent whose child said they were assaulted by a teacher.

The officer launched an investigation and after consulting with the Caroline County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, authorities arrested 28-year-old Spenser Bettinger.

Bettinger faces charges of felony child abuse, felony causing injury to a child while having custody of the child and assault.

She is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

Sheriff C. Scott Moser thanked the school's administrators and staff for taking "the proper steps to protect their students."

"I also commend our deputies for their thorough and professional investigation," Moser said. "Protecting the children of Caroline County is one of our highest priorities, and this case demonstrates the importance of collaboration between our schools and law enforcement."

Deputies said their investigation into the case is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.