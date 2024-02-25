Bowl for Pink honors Stephanie Rochon, raises money for free mammograms

SHORT PUMP, Va. – One of Reach Out for Life’s signature events, Bowl for Pink, was held Saturday afternoon at the Bowlero in Short Pump.

CBS 6 anchors Bill Fitzgerald, Cheryl Miller and GeNienne Samuels donned bowling shoes to raise money to help the nonprofit continue its support for those battling breast cancer.

“Reach Out for Life has been doing this for more than decade,” Norah Lind, The group’s executive director they "help women through every step of the process," starting with mammograms.

FULL INTERVIEW: Bowl for Pink raises money for free mammograms

The organization also honored longtime CBS 6 anchor Stephanie Rochon, who passed away in 2015 after a year-long battle with cancer. Rochon delivered monthly Buddy Check 6 reports on breast cancer through the eyes of the survivors and doctors. Hollingsworth continues that legacy in Rochon’s honor.

This was event's seventh year following a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

