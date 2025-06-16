Watch Now
Toddler drowns at Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A toddler drowned at a Henrico home Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police were called to the 8300 block of Bowers Lane around 1:49 p.m. where they found the toddler, a boy, unresponsive.

Officers provided life-saving measures until Henrico Fire arrived to transport him to a nearby hosptial, where he later died of his injuries.

Police said there are no signs of foul play, and detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances of his death.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

