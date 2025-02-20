Boulevard Burger reopens four months after driver crashed through front windows

RICHMOND, Va. — Boulevard Burger and Brew on Arthur Ashe Boulevard has reopened four months after a driver crashed into its front windows.

A driver crashed into the front of the building back in October, according to EAT Restaurant Partners, the restaurant group Boulevard Burger belongs to.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the building now has double-paned windows, the front area has been expanded to create more space inside, and the patio is now three times the size it used to be.

The menu has also been revamped with the addition of fish and chips, more milkshake flavors, and an extended list of cocktails.

What happened?

Richmond Police said an adult male and two adult females were in the car, stopped at an intersection when an argument occurred.

During the argument, the male exited the driver’s seat in an attempt to remove one of the females from the vehicle. She eventually sat in the driver’s seat and attempted to drive the vehicle, but quickly lost control and crashed into the structure.

The driver who crashed the car was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving.

