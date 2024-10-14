Watch Now
Boulevard Burger closed indefinitely after driver crashed through front windows

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on October 14, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Boulevard Burger and Brew on Arthur Ashe Boulevard is indefinitely closed for repair following a driver crashing into its front windows.

One vehicle crashed into the front of the building around 11 p.m. Friday, according to EAT Restaurant Partners, the restaurant group Boulevard Burger belongs to. Police have not yet issued a report on the incident.

"As a result of the demolition derby that took place last night on Arthur Ashe Blvd., Boulevard Burger and Brew will be closed while we repair the damage to the building," the restaurant stated on its website.

The restaurant has not shared when it will be able to reopen and will share up-to-date information on its Instagram, @blvdburger.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

