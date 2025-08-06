Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Giddy up! Boot Barn is opening in Chesterfield

Boot Barn, which sells Western apparel, is opening a new store at Westchester Commons.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A national chain of stores selling cowboy boots and other Western attire has plans to open a third local outpost, this time in western Chesterfield. Boot Barn is planning to open a 14,500-square-foot store this fall in the Westchester Commons development, according to a company spokesperson. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

