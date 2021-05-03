Watch
Bookies battle back: Bettors beaten by sportsbooks in March

Wayne Parry/AP
FILE — In this Sept. 9, 2018 file photo, customers watch an NFL game in a sports betting lounge, in Atlantic City, N.J. New Jersey's top gambling regulator is threatening to fine sports books operating in his state that ask customers to cancel requests to cash out money from their accounts, saying the practice is ongoing and "unacceptable."(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
Posted at 8:20 PM, May 02, 2021
RICHMOND, Va.-- Sportsbooks in Virginia have finally recorded a victory over bettors in the state’s emerging sports gambling market.

Numbers released Friday by the Virginia Lottery show that online sportsbooks in Virginia recorded a collective profit of $13.8 million in March. That translated to $1.2 million in tax revenue for the state.

In January and February, the first two months in which sports wagering was legal in Virginia, the sportsbooks actually lost money to bettors, thanks in large part to the heavy bonuses and promotions sportsbooks are offering to lure new customers.

In March, bettors put down $304 million in wagers, compared to $266 million in February.

