Bong cleaning service opens in Richmond

Bong Butler
Bong Butler is a cleaning service for items related to marijuana smoking.
Posted at 9:01 AM, Nov 24, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- A new local startup is looking to add some polish to a niche segment of Virginia’s budding marijuana industry. Bong Butler, a cleaning service for bongs and other items related to smoking marijuana, launched last week in the Richmond area. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

