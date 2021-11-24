Bong cleaning service opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new local startup is looking to add some polish to a niche segment of Virginia’s budding marijuana industry. Bong Butler, a cleaning service for bongs and other items related to smoking marijuana, launched last week in the Richmond area. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 9:01 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 09:01:56-05
