Bon Secours Violence Response Team hosts annual fundraising gala at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The Science Museum of Virginia hosted the annual Violence Response Team gala on Saturday night.

Bon Secours organized the fundraising event, which benefits the hospital chain's Violence Response Team.

Those workers, including victim services advocates and community health workers, provide outreach to the community in several ways.

Team members participate in multiple sexual assault and child abuse response teams. They also offer lectures and presentations to the community.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.