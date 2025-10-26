Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bon Secours Violence Response Team hosts annual fundraising gala at Science Museum of Virginia

Annual event raises funds for advocates who support victims of violence and provide community education on sexual assault and child abuse prevention
RICHMOND, Va. — The Science Museum of Virginia hosted the annual Violence Response Team gala on Saturday night.

Bon Secours organized the fundraising event, which benefits the hospital chain's Violence Response Team.

Those workers, including victim services advocates and community health workers, provide outreach to the community in several ways.

Team members participate in multiple sexual assault and child abuse response teams. They also offer lectures and presentations to the community.

