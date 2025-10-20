Midlothian salon hosts free wig event for breast cancer patients

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Midlothian business celebrated breast cancer survivors and patients with a special event focused on building confidence.

Bombshell Wigs Galore hosted a free Wig Confidence & Cancer Awareness Event for women experiencing hair loss due to breast cancer. The event was part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month activities.

Lemeisha Weatherspoon said she created the event to support women going through difficult health challenges and offer a safe space for women who need a little confidence boost.

Marsha Sneed-Williams said that she did get depressed after her diagnosis.

"It wasn't the hair, it was like I didn't know how to pull me together. I felt like I looked good, you know, I at least look healthy, especially from being sick," Sneed-Williams said. "This is maybe my second or third time really wearing, being comfortable out, and I feel good."

The event featured live wig demonstrations, wig raffles and giveaways for attendees.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.