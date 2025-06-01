Boil water order issued in Louisa County after well house's power tripped

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A boil water advisory was issued on Sunday for people who receive water from the Louisa County Water Authority.

County officials posted the notice just after 5 p.m. Sunday and said that residents served by the Louisa County Water Authority's New Bridge/Lake Anna system should boil their tap water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution.

The news comes after officials said a loss of water pressure occurred around 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

"This precaution is necessary due to the electrical service at the well house tripping out causing loss of water in storage tanks," officials said. "System pressure will be restored once the electricians have restored electricity."

Officials said customers impacted by the boil order can receive water from the Louisa County Resource Council. Email lloydrunnett@gmail.com and officials will meet folks at 147 Resource in Louisa until 9 p.m. That site will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday for water distribution.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube